Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday following strong positive cues.

At 11:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 205 points at 36,822 while the Nifty 50 was 62 points higher at 10,994.

Among the early gainers were Zee Entertainment which gained over 6 per cent to Rs 387.65, Tech Mahindra which was up 5 per cent after good Q3 numbers, ICICI Bank and NTPC.

Those which lost ground were Adani Ports, Indus Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were Tech Mahindra, Jubilant Food, Reliance Industries and Zee.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were trading higher ahead of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

He is likely to express his views on multiple issues including the US-China trade war, the Mexican border wall stand-off and the upcoming summit with North Korea President Kin Jong-un in Vietnam. (ANI)