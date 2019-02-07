Thu, 07 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

U.S. guided-missile cruiser collides with Navy resupply ship

A U.S. guided-missile cruiser and Navy resupply ship have collided off the coast of Florida during a training exercise on ...

Trump vows in State of Union address to build Mexican Wall

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech commencing a little after 9 ...

Japan hopes to boost security by hacking millions of devices

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese Government has unveiled plans to start hacking into devices of its citizens around the country ...

Pentagon: ISIS could re-emerge and take back territory in Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The December 2018 declaration by the U.S. President Donald Trump is set to go down in history ...

Riots in case of no-deal Brexit could lead to Queen's evacuation

LONDON, U.K. - Fearing civil disorder in the case of a no-deal Brexit, British government planners have reportedly decided on ...

Arson suspected cause of Paris building blaze

PARIS, France - A fire in Paris which has killed 10 people and injured at least 36 others may have ...

Business

Euro and Australian dollar fall, Aussie & Japanese stocks rise

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Australian dollar dived on Wednesday after the country's central bank hinted of an interest rate ...

U.S. stocks inspired by sharp rally in Europe

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose strongly on Tuesday, ahead of the State of the Union address to ...

Notorious 'dislike mobs' are giving YouTube a hard time

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - With notorious users misusing the dislike button to harm content and channels, the Google-owned video sharing platform ...

Spotify set to acquire podcast giant Gimlet Media

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a bid to expand into podcasting, the music streaming giant Spotify has initiated talks on a ...

CookieMiner attack: Mac malware capable of stealing, mine cryptos

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A malware dubbed as CookieMiner has been discovered on Apple Mac computers, which is capable of stealing ...

Turkish drivers shun buying new vehicles

ANKARA, Turkey - The automobile industry in Turkey is struggling as sales continue to plummet. In January the number of ...

Movie Review

The Driller Killer [Blu-Ray]
Driller Killer

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

