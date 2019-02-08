Fri, 08 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

Khashoggi faced 'brutal and premeditated killing' says Callamard

GENEVA, Switzerland - Evidence collected in Turkey shows on initial examination, that former dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi ...

Law enforcement in U.S. and Australia halt mega drug shipment

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - A joint operation involving U.S. and Australian law enforcement agencies has resulted in the seizure of ...

EU rules out new Brexit deal but will consider changes to wording

LONDON, UK - The European Union insists it will not renegotiate the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement reached with British ...

Myanmar government takes step towards constitutional reform

GENEVA, Switzerland - A UN agency operating in Myanmar has welcomed the formation of a parliamentary committee to amend Myanmar’s ...

Global taskforce discusses prevention of child sexual exploitation

SYDNEY, Australia - Law enforcement agencies from around the globe are meeting this week in Sydney. The convergence is for ...

U.S. House Intelligence Committe to investigate Trump

WASHINGTON DC - A broad investigation into the personal and business finances of U.S. President Donald Trump was launched on ...

Business

Jaguar sales in China force major Tata Motors write-down

MUMBAI, India - Carmaker Tata Motors on Thursday reported the largest quarterly loss ever in India, when it posted a ...

U.S. stocks slide as shares in Europe tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were easier on Thursday as investors weighed up the outlook for the global ...

Qantas remains committed to Airbus despite order cancellation

SYDNEY, Australia - Despite scrapping an order for an additional eight Airbus A380 planes, Qantas says it plans to operate its ...

Three-quarters of Australians reading newspapers

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Three-quarters of Australians are reading newspapers, either in print or online, according to new data published ...

Aussie stocks hit four-months high

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Australia continued their recent rally on Thursday with the benchmark All Ordinaries index gaining 1.10%. ...

Trump names supporter as new head of World Bank

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump HAS nominated outspoken World Bank critic David Malpass to chair the international financial ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

