Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 8 (ANI): During an appearance on

'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian, on Thursday, opened up about her growing family and how she's feeling about the arrival of her baby boy via surrogate.

Speaking about it, she told Fallon,

"I was kind of stressing," adding, "My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents," reported People magazine.

'The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also spoke about how she's adjusted to having more children in her life.

"I felt the huge change from 1 to 2," Kardashian West said of her son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5, before going on to add, "That was harder than 2 to 3."

Kardashian West confirmed she and West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate back in January on an episode of

'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' after the host asked if she was "working on another child."

"We are," Kardashian West responded.

The news of the new baby comes a year after Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogacy. (ANI)