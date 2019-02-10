Sun, 10 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

FBI actively working to recover stolen art

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The fine art world trades largely on names - names like da Vinci, Picasso, ...

Investigators study why 7-story residential tower in Turkey collapsed

ISTANBUL, Turkey - An investigation is underway into the cause of Wednesday's collapse of a 7-storey residential building in the ...

Moscow tables list of U.S. breaches of Reagan-Gorbachev deal

MOSCOW, Russia - Moscow this week threw down the gauntlet to the United States over what it describes as flagrant ...

Abduction, rape and killing of 5-year old shocks India

MUMBAI, India - The international reputation of India took another dive on Friday as news broke of the abduction, rape ...

Khashoggi faced 'brutal and premeditated killing' says Callamard

GENEVA, Switzerland - Evidence collected in Turkey shows on initial examination, that former dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi ...

Law enforcement in U.S. and Australia halt mega drug shipment

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - A joint operation involving U.S. and Australian law enforcement agencies has resulted in the seizure of ...

Business

Wall Street remains cautious about outcome of trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was mixed on Friday as the Dow Jones slipped while the Standard and ...

Asian Development Bank and AFD jointly lift funding for Asia Pacifci

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) have jointly decided to increase their ...

Eddie Lampert gets court approval for Sears takeover

WHITE PLAINS, New York - Sears has been saved from being wound-up following court approval of a takeover by the ...

Talk of global slowdown unnerves Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell on Friday, in a  gloomy end to the week. Talk about trade, Brexit, ...

U.S. lawyers establish European base by Dublin merger

DUBLIN, Ireland - A large U.S. law firm with a footprint extending into Mexico has merged with a law firm ...

Saturday Night Fever [Blu-Ray]

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

