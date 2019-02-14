Hanoi [Vietnam], Feb 12 (ANI): Vietnam's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Pham Binh Minh, will be in North Korea for an official two-day visit from February 12 to 14.

His visit comes just a few weeks before the landmark second US-North Korea summit, which is slated to take place in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.

Pham is travelling to Pyongyang at the invitation of North Korea's Foreign Minister, Ri Yong-ho, reports Yonhap News Agency. His delegation consists of five government officials, including his ministry's protocol chief.

Experts have speculated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may pay a state visit to Vietnam either before or after his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Through the probable visit, Kim will be the first North Korean leader to pay a state visit to Vietnam in over 50 years.

Kim's grandfather, Kim Il-sung had last visited Hanoi in October 1964. (ANI)