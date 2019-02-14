Thu, 14 Feb 2019

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Palestinian factions join together to oppose Trump peace plan

MOSCOW, Russia - U.S. President Donald Trump's yet-to-surface plan to resolve the dispute between Israel and the Palestinians was scorned ...

Head of biggest Mexican drug cartel faces life in prison

NEW YORK, New York - A U.S. jury on Tuesday returned a verdict of 'Guilty' to convict notorious Mexican druglord ...

Chopper crash kills well know Brazilian TV anchor and pilot

SAO PAULO, Brazil - One of the most familiar faces in Brazil, that of national TV News anchor Ricardo Boechat ...

India rocked by hotel fire in capital

NEW DELHI, India - A fire in  the early hours of Tuesday morning swept through a budget hotel in New ...

Cause of explosion that destroyed car in Dubai unknown

DUBAI, UAE - A car has apparently exploded in Dubai on the Palm Jumeirah. It is not known what caused ...

Myanmar security forces withholding food supplies from villagers

Myanmar security forces have shelled villages and blocked civilians from accessing food and humanitarian assistance in Rakhine State, Amnesty International ...

Business

Universal Health Coverage meeting gets underway in Japan

TOKYO, Japan - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao was in Tokyo on Wednesday in the context of the ...

Asian markets continue rallying Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Markets in Asia on Wednesday continued rallying with major gains in Japanese and Chinese stocks. The Australian ...

Wall Street closes on high, Dow jumps 372 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shot higher on Tuesday, continuing a rally that began in Asia and spread ...

Russian and Saudi interests converging in plans for tourism

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Russia is to strengthen its tourism ties with Saudi Arabia, with both countries planning significant invesments ...

Sky Pods set to revolutionise Dubai transport network

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai aims to be ten years in front of other cities the World Government Summit being held ...

Japanese investors send shares rocketing

SYDNEY, Australia - There was a rally in stocks in Asia on Tuesday with the only news being that U.S. ...

Movie Review

The Wall
Wall

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

