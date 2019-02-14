IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The top story in all papers today was the latest war of words between Iranian and American officials, particularly the tweet by US President Donald Trump and the response he received from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Also a top story was the upcoming Warsaw Summit, which is to be held by the US in the Polish capital and is expected to be an anti-Iran meeting of Western, Israeli, and Arab foreign countries, even though Poland has vowed it will have nothing to do with Iran.

The Thursday meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi also received great coverage. The issue of Syria and efforts by the three guarantor states to bring back peace to the country will be the focus of the trilateral meeting.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- FM: Were Not after War with Any Country, but Strongly Defend Ourselves

2- Pompeos Efforts to Keep Hungary Away from Russia, China

3- Guterres: ISIS Still Threat to World

4- Russian Official: Iran Has Never Asked Russia for S-400

5- Trump Calls for More Focus on Artificial Intelligence in Competition with China

6- INSTEX Not Fulfilling Irans Expectations: Lawmaker

1- Ayatollah Jazayeri in UK to Elaborate on Causes of Irans Revolution

2- Poland Vowed No Anti-Iran Comments Be Made in Warsaw Summit

3- Half of Irans Oil Revenues in Past 40 Years Earned during Ahmadinejads Era

4- Iranian Ministers Smart Tweet amid Trumps Outrage

ICT Minister: Compare REAL Crowd Attending Iran Rallies with Your Fake Inauguration Day Crowd

1- Iran FM: Trump Must Rethink 40 Years of Failed US Policy

2- Top General: Warsaw Summit Not to Impact Irans Power

3- Trump Playing with Government Shutdown

GOP, Dems Reach Initial Deal to End Border Wall Dispute

1- Price of Opposing Israel in Washington

Muslim Congresswoman Apologizes for Remarks against Israeli Lobby Group

2- White House and 40 Years of Wrong Choices

US President, Iran FM Continue War of Words in Twitter

3- Trumps Gift for Making Bomb: N. Korea Has Developed Several New Nukes in Past Year

1- Iran, Russia, Turkey Presidents to Meet in Sochi

2- New York Times: Iraq Rejects US Request to Stop Gas, Electricity Imports from Iran

3- Zarifs Response to Trumps Insulting Tweet

4- Rouhani Urges Formation of Barter Companies to Bypass US Sanctions

1- A Report on Rouhanis Upcoming Trip to Russia, His Meeting with Putin, Erdogan

2- No-Wall Deal in Congress

Democrats, Republicans Reach Initial Deal to Avoid Govt Shutdown

1- Dull Circus of Warsaw

US, Israels Anti-Iran Show in Poland to Be Held in Noisy, but Impotent Way

2- Report to Your Capitals Iranians Have Stood behind Their Revolution: Zarif

1- North Korea Has Increased Its Nuclear Bombs While Holding Talks with US

2- 85,000 Yemeni Kids Killed by Hunger, Disease

3- IRGC Navy Equipped with New Catamaran Capable of Firing Cruise Missile

4- Trump Starts Talking after Being Slapped by Iran in Face

1- Polands Isolation in Europe: Top European Diplomats to Boycott Warsaw Summit

2- Rouhani, Putin, Erdogan to Hold Trilateral Meeting on Syria

1- Third Move to Counter Sanctions: Barter Companies

2- Warsaw Summit: A Show Doomed to Failure []

3- Poland Vowed Therell Be No Anti-Iran Comment in Warsaw Meeting

1- War against China, Russia Not a Computer Game: UK Defence Secretary