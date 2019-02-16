Seoul [South Korea], February 15 (ANI): Samsung is yet to go official with its next line of wearables. However, the company seems to have accidentally given a peek into its upcoming gadgets- thanks to an update to its Galaxy Wearable app.

The update, as spotted by SamCentralTech on Twitter, ended up leaking details on the new Samsung wearables including a wireless ear buds, a smart watch, and a fitness band.

Based on the images posted by the user, it appears that the smart watch will have some kind of heart rate sensor and sport a more seamless design with no rotating bezel. The fitness band, possibly called Galaxy Fit and Fit E, appears standard in its design.

The new gadgets are likely to be revealed alongside the Galaxy S10 flagship smart phone on February 20 at the Unpacked event. (ANI)