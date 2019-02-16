New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The international community has extended support to India following the dreaded Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of nearly 40 CRPF personnel in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 48 countries condemned the ghastly terror attack that shook the nation on Thursday.

White House released a statement condemning the "heinous terrorist attack" by a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

"We express our deep condolences to the victims

' families, the Indian government, and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack," the statement read.

The United States also called on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region. "This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," read the statement.

US State Department too issued a statement assuring that the United States is resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms. "The UN designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists," State Department stated in the press release.

The United Nations on Thursday (local time) strongly condemned the terrorist attack. "We strongly condemn today's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people and the Government of India. We wish a speedy recovery to injured and call for those behind the attack to be brought to justice," the UN said in a statement.

Russia denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.

Embassy of the Russian Federation tweeted,

"We denounce terrorism in all its forms

reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive

collective response without any double standards. We express condolences to families of the deceased

wish a speedy recovery to injured.

"

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian termed the Pulwama attack a "vile".

"I condemn in the strongest terms the vile attack that has just struck India. I express my condolences to the families of fallen soldiers and my deep solidarity with the Government and people of India. France has always been and will always be alongside India in the fight against terrorism in all

its forms. I call on each state to effectively combat terrorist networks and their funding channels and to prevent the cross-border movement of terrorist groups, such as Jaish-e-Mohamed, who has claimed responsibility for this attack," Drian wrote.

Several other countries including Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

have also condemned the ghastly attack.

"Germany condemns terrorism in all forms. We are gravely shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Germany stands with its strategic partner India," Jasper Wieck, Charge d'Affaires of the German Embassy in India told ANI on Friday.

European Union (EU) expressed its dismay and condolences, asserting that terrorism can never be justified.

"As a strategic partner of India, The EU reaffirms its full solidarity at such a difficult moment. The European Union stands by India in fighting terrorism and will continue to strengthen its cooperation in this regard," stated EU.

The United Kingdom offered condolences following the attack. Foreign Secretary of UK wrote, "Shocked by today's senseless and brutal act of terror in India-administered Kashmir. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims' families. We stand with India."

Australia, too, came forward to convey condolences.

"Australia condemns the heinous terrorist attack on an Indian police convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those injured. Our thoughts are with my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Australia issued a statement saying, "Australia condemns the horrific bombing in Jammu

Kashmir. We extend our deepest sympathies to those killed and injured, their families

the people of India. We stand with India in the fight against terrorism."

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Shiekh Hasina condoled the death of the soldiers.

"Excellency, on behalf of the people and the Government of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, let me convey our heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives of more than 37 CRPF troops who were traveling by a bus in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon. Bangladesh strongly condemns this dastardly terrorist attack,

" she wrote in her letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Mauritius termed the attack "vile" and expressed sympathy to the Indian government and people following the attack.

"Mauritius stands in staunch solidarity with the Government of India and remains committed to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," asserted Mauritius.

Several Gulf countries including UAE, KSA, Oman, Iran, and Bahrain came forward to condemn the dastardly attack. The countries also extended support to India in its fight against extremism and terrorism.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghassemi said, "As a country which has been a victim of terrorism and has made huge, extensive and effective efforts to uproot terrorist groups in West Asia, we have paid high costs in that end and are determined to firmly continue this path. We consider resorting to such bloody and inhumane methods by any groups and under any pretext and designation and with any intention as unacceptable."

Condemning the ghastly attack, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity against terrorism.

"I resolutely condemn the vicious terrorist attack carried out yesterday in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured. I express my heartfelt solidarity to the people of India in the process of overcoming this difficult time. Such act of terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan is firmly committed to combatting terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community," he wrote.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu also extended support to India and tweeted, "To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack. We send our condolences to the families of the victims."

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid reached out with his tweet:

"Strongly condemn the suicide terrorist attack on the convoy carrying Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today. I extend my prayers and condolences to the bereaved families of the dead and injured."

South Korea also came forward to convey condolences to the Indian government. In a press release, South Korea said: "It is the ROK Government's firm position that terrorism is a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be eradicated. ROK government will continue to actively work with the international community to eradicate terrorism."

"The Maldives is fully committed to the fight against terrorism and will continue to work closely with India, and the international community in eliminating this global menace,

" Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said.

Expressing solidarity with the victims' families and people and Government of India, Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted,

"Shocked

saddened to hear of the terror attack in Kashmir. We strongly condemn this heinous attack

express our solidarity with families of victims,

people

Govt of India. Hope perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli spoke to Modi and expressed his condolences, concern, and condemnation over the attack.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also expressed his condolences and condemned the attack.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives," Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Several countries including Romania, Czech Republic, Estonia, Andorra, The Netherlands, Tajikistan, Croatia, Greece, Seychelles, Mexico, Dominican Republic, South Africa, Finland, Belgium, Lebanon, Turkey, and Portugal condemned the attack and extended support and conveyed condolences.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday to condemn the terror attack.

He also expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims and injured.

"Chinese State Councilor

FM WangYi wrote to EAM @SushmaSwaraj, condemned the Pulwama suicide attack, expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims

injured, and stressed that the Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," tweeted Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui.

Speaking on the dreaded terror attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said: "The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly condemns terrorism in any form, hoping the regional countries join hand together to confront the threat of terrorism so as to maintain regional peace and security."

Pakistan, too, on Thursday termed as "a matter of grave concern" the terror attack on a CRPF convoy. In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, "We have always condemned acts of violence anywhere in the world."

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The slain personnel were on a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle. (ANI)