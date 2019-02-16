Sat, 16 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

Global head of corporate law at Apple facing fraud charges

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed insider trading charges against a former senior attorney at ...

Pence says Iran openly advocating another Holocaust

WARSAW, Poland - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence zeroed in on Iran on Thursday when he addressed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz ...

Crackdown on mail distribution centre in Darwin results in seizures

DARWIN, Northern Territory, Australia - A crackdown on the sending of illicit substances and other illegal items through the post ...

Youthful U.S. drug dealer caught boarding plane for Hawaii from Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia - A 21-year old American drug lord has been arrested at Sydney International Airport as he was about ...

Jaish al-Adl claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iranian forces

TEHRAN, Iran - A deadly suicide bombing has claimed the lives of at least 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary ...

It has taken centuries to complete, but the end is in sight

THANLYIN, Myanmar - After 270 years of false starts, the Portuguese church in the port city Thanlyin , in Myanmar ...

Business

U.S. stocks gain Friday, Dow Jones jumps 443 points

NEW YORK, New York - With a total 7.07 billion shares traded on Friday, U.S. stock  exchanges were light on ...

Amazon cancels proposal to build New York City headquarters

NEW YORK, New York - The Big Apple has lost out on its bid to host a new headquarters for ...

Airbus reports record profit despite lack of take-up of A380s

LONDON, UK - Airbus on Thursday made a shock announcement that it would cease deliveries of A380s as of 2021. ...

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ends Friday down 239 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets generally tanked on Friday, alrthough the ASX in Australia managed to eke out a ...

Federal Trade Commission and Facebook in settlement talks

WASHINGTON DC - Facebook and the U.S. government are in talks about settling a range of charges in relation to ...

Shock economic data rattles Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street finished finished with a whimper on Thursday, recouping some ground after heavier, earlier ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

