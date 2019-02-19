Tue, 19 Feb 2019

International

Section
Days after Warsaw forum, Israel accused of 'theft' by Arab League

CAIRO, Egypt - Just days after foreign ministers from Arab nations sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ...

Jeremy Corbyn disappointed with 7 breakaways

LONDON, UK - Seven Labour Party MPs have resigned from the party to form their own group with shared policies, ...

Civilians blocked from leaving as ISIS makes last ditch stand

Diehard jihadists have blocked roads out of the last scrap of their Islamic State group "caliphate" in Syria, US-backed forces ...

Rape and other sexual assaults rampant in South Sudan, says UN agency

Sexual violence in South Sudan has been rampant, prompting a call from the UN human rights office, OHCHR, for urgent ...

Pipe bomb explodes at home in Craigavon, second device found

CO. ARMAGH, Northern Ireland - An explosion at a house in Craigavon, Co. Armagh, in Northern Ireland on Saturday night ...

Theresa May lines up another meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker

LONDON UK - British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker this week, ...

Business

Section
Saudi crown prince kicks off Asian tour with $20b kicker for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Saudi Arabia has agreed to invest an intial $20 billion in Pakistan, and plans to invest much ...

Greenback takes a hit in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar fell sharply against all the major currencies in Asia on Monday. The euro regained ...

Turkey moves to ease tightening credit environment

ANKARA, Turkey - The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has lowered reserve requirement ratios to improve liquidity in ...

Trump gets briefing on trade negotiations at Palm Beach retreat

PALM BEACH, Florida - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on current discussions on trade, underway between the U.S., ...

flybmi goes into administration, customers left stranded

LONDON, UK - The UK has been rocked by the apparent failure of 32-year old regional airline flybmi which ceased ...

60 representatives from across Australia to attend bushfires forum

KATOOMBA, Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia - Bushfires and climate change will be the main topics at a national forum to ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

