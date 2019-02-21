Thu, 21 Feb 2019

News

Pyongyang

International

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders picks Muslim to lead campaign

MONTPELIER, Vermont - Soon after announcing he is having another tilt at the presidency, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has named a ...

White House calls ex top FBI official a 'liar and leaker'

NEW YORK, New York - The FBI began an investigation into whether U.S. President Donald Trump was a Russian agent, ...

Police in Western Australia make arrests, seize cash and cocaine

PERTH, Western Australia - An international drug ring operating in the West Australian capital of Perth has been dismantled. In ...

Trump plans to provide 'highly sensitive' nuclear technology to Saudis

WASHINGTON DC - A U.S. Congressional committee is exploring whether the Trump administration is planning to provide Saudi Arabia with ...

UN: Future of millions of children depend on peace agreement

The peace agreement signed by 15 warring parties in the Central African Republic has been hailed by the UN Children’s ...

U.S. president reaffirms all options open on Venezuela

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has called on the Venezuelan military to abandon their president, and to throw ...

U.S. stocks made modest gains Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Wednesday as investors and traders contemplated minutes of the ...

Irish and French ministers confer on post-Brexit fishing

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed met up with Jean-Yves Le Drian, the ...

Markets across Asia record solid gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Investors ansd traders in Asia were in a good mood Wednesday sending all the major indices out ...

Recovery of Dubai real estate not likely before 2022, says S&P

DUBAI, UAE - The property market in Dubai has been sinking since 2014, and is likely to remain depressed for ...

U.S. stocks close slightly ahead, dollar gives up gains

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street continued its rally on Tuesday, although gains were modest. The big action on ...

'America does not represent the world,' says Huawei chief

LONDON, UK - The founder of Huawei has hit back at U.S. criticism of his company, accusing the United States ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

