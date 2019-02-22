Seoul [South Korea], Feb 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Yonsei University here on Thursday.

Yonsei University is an educational citadel espousing Gandhian values making it an apt place to install Mahatma Gandhi

's bust, in the heart of Seoul. The statue was unveiled in an attempt to encourage and instilin youth their shared responsibility, as global citizens, to spread the message of environmental consciousness.

Mahatma Gandhi is revered in South Korea as an icon of world peace.

Gandhian principles, especially sustainable development and environmental protection are embedded in the Korean psyche and culture through the reforestation policy undertaken by the Republic of Korea in the 1960s. This led to the increase in forest cover and prevention of loss of livelihood through floods.

Yonsei University is one of the three prestigious universities in South Korea among Seoul National University and Korean University. Yonsei attracts the best brains not only from Korea but also from across the globe.

Prime Minister Modi reached Seoul on Thursday morning on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the special strategic partnership between South Korea and Indian and boosting bilateral trade and cultural ties.

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to the Republic of Korea after his state visit in May 2015.

Before embarking on a two-day visit, the Prime Minister described South Korea as a valued friend with which India shares special strategic partnership initiatives such as

'Make in India', 'Start-Up India' and 'Clean India'.

Mayor of Gimhae gifted a Bodhi tree sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of close ties between India and South Korea.

On the second day of his visit to the country, Prime Minister Modi will pay a visit and respect at the National Cemetery in Seoul.

He will then proceed to the Blue House which is the Korean Presidential Office where he will be given a ceremonial welcome, followed by Summit meetings with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, who had visited India in July 2018.

In the afternoon at a brief ceremony, the Indian Prime Minister will be conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize, which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year in recognition of his dedicated service to international cooperation, global growth, and human development. (ANI)