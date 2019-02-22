Seoul [South Korea], Feb 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing the Indian diaspora here, stated that India's objective is to be among the top 3 countries in the world.

"When I assumed the office, we were at the 11th position in the world. Now we are on the sixth, the day is not far when we will be among the top five nations of the world. However, our aim to be among the top three," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He further said that the whole world has its eyes on India as it is the fastest growing economy in the world.

The Prime Minister further said,

"Our economy has strengthened. India is moving fast towards becoming an economy worth 5 trillion."

"In the last four-and-a-half year, we have been working towards ease of living and ease of doing business in India. We were successful in our continuous efforts to better the economic and social conditions," he added.

Recounting the proactive steps taken by his government in the recent years, including several new initiatives, to take India on a forward trajectory, the Prime Minister mentioned GST, hailing it as the

"biggest indirect tax reform."

He said,

"Like Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel united the nation, the economic unity came about by incorporating GST in the economic system."

"We are also moving towards a cashless economy and we have maintained fiscal discipline. Even as a developing nation, India took a big leap in the ease of doing business," he asserted.

Terming India as a

"bright spot" for investment, the Prime Modi revealed that India has received 263 billion USD as foreign direct investment in the last four years.

"India has witnessed a rapid change in the last four years. Almost every person in India has a bank account," the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that under the Mudra Yojana, around 128 million people received more than 90 billion USD micro-credit out of which 74 per cent were women.

"Under world's biggest health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat or as people call it 'ModiCare', as many as 50 crore people will receive free medical facility. The number is more than the combined population of countries like Canada, Mexico and the US," the Prime Minister stated.

"World's target for eradication of TB (tuberculosis) is the year 2030, whereas in India we aim to fight and eradicate the virus by 2025," he asserted.

Further, he added that it is a matter of pride for India that the biggest statue of World-- the Statue of Unity is in India.

"Digital India initiative has changed the life of people across India. Almost every citizen of the country has a biometric identity. The optical fiber has reached villages," he added.

Hailing India as one the

"world leaders", the Prime Minister said: "In the clean energy initiative, we are showing the world the way. This was reflected as India worked towards the establishment of the International Solar alliance. We are moving towards global leadership and the fastest growing economy. We are the six

th largest producer of renewable energy."

He also stated that

'Make in India' is now a global brand.

"Tomorrow, I will be honoured with the Seoul Peace Prize. This prize is not mine, I will only be receiving it on behalf of 130 crore Indians and the 3 crore Indians living abroad. This prize is the recognition of hard work of all Indians,' he said.

The Prime Minister also revealed that 150 saplings will be planted here in honour of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said,

"We must popularise the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi in the world."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister along with South Korean President Moon Jae unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Yonhei University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to South Korea. The visit aims at strengthening the special strategic partnership between Indian and South Korea and boost bilateral trade and cultural ties.

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to the Republic of Korea after his state visit in May 2015.

Before embarking on a two-day visit, the Prime Minister described South Korea as a valued friend with which India shares special strategic partnership initiatives such as

'Make in India', 'Start-Up India' and 'Clean India'.

Mayor of Gimhae gifted a Bodhi tree sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of close ties between India and South Korea.

On the second day of his visit to the country, Prime Minister Modi will pay a visit and respect at the National Cemetery in Seoul.

He will then proceed to the Blue House which is the Korean Presidential Office where he will be given a ceremonial welcome, followed by Summit meetings with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, who had visited India in July 2018.

In the afternoon at a brief ceremony, the Indian Prime Minister will be conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize, which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year in recognition of his dedicated service to international cooperation, global growth, and human development. (ANI)