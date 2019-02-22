Fri, 22 Feb 2019

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Section
Jussie Smollett granted bail, accused of staging attack on himself

CHICAGO, Illinois - U.S. actor Jussie Smollett was granted bail on Thursday after appearing in a Chicago court charged with ...

Apartment buildings and warehouses destroyed in deadly fire in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Scores of people have died tragically in a fire that has ripped through apartment buildings, a restaurant ...

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders picks Muslim to lead campaign

MONTPELIER, Vermont - Soon after announcing he is having another tilt at the presidency, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has named a ...

White House calls ex top FBI official a 'liar and leaker'

NEW YORK, New York - The FBI began an investigation into whether U.S. President Donald Trump was a Russian agent, ...

Police in Western Australia make arrests, seize cash and cocaine

PERTH, Western Australia - An international drug ring operating in the West Australian capital of Perth has been dismantled. In ...

Trump plans to provide 'highly sensitive' nuclear technology to Saudis

WASHINGTON DC - A U.S. Congressional committee is exploring whether the Trump administration is planning to provide Saudi Arabia with ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks dip after data showing economy slowing

NEW YORK, New York - Three separate pieces of economic data tabled on Thursday put pay to this week's rally on U.S. ...

European carmakers could be hit with tariffs, warns Trump

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted he may be about to open a new front in his ...

Asian stocks stronger, Aussie dollar slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Thursday with news oiut of Washington that U.S. and ...

U.S. stocks made modest gains Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Wednesday as investors and traders contemplated minutes of the ...

Irish and French ministers confer on post-Brexit fishing

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed met up with Jean-Yves Le Drian, the ...

Markets across Asia record solid gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Investors ansd traders in Asia were in a good mood Wednesday sending all the major indices out ...

Movie Review

Detroit [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

