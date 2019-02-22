Seoul [South Korea], Feb 22 (ANI): India and South Korea on Friday signed six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with an aim to boost bilateral cooperation in key areas, including tackling of terrorism, enhancing trade and investment and transport.

The MoUs were inked in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in after the two sides held delegation-level talks here.

An MoU between Korean National Police Agency and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was inked on combating transnational crime and developing police cooperation to enhance collaboration between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries and combat terrorism.

An agreement on the extension of Korea Plus was inked to continue operations of Korea Plus - an organisation that facilitates investments by Korean companies in India.

Korea Plus was operationalised in June 2016, and comprises representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy of South Korea, Korea Trade Investment and Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Invest India.

An MoU on start-up cooperation was signed to promote collaboration among start-ups and to set up of a Korea Start-up Centre (KSC) in India to commercialise ideas, technologies and designs of startup companies.

An agreement was signed between Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and Prasar Bharti on cooperation in broadcasting to facilitate the broadcasting of DD India Channel in South Korea and KBS World Channel in India.

An MoU between National Highways Authority of India and Korea Expressway Corporation was inked to promote bilateral cooperation in road and transport infrastructure development projects of India, and facilitate technical and institutional knowledge exchange in the field of road and transport.

An agreement on the release of commemorative postal stamp on Queen Hur (Suriratna) was signed for releasing a joint stamp commemorating Princess Suriratna (Queen Hur Hwang-ok), a legendary Princess of Ayodhya, who went to Korea in AD 48 and married King Kim-Suro. A large number of Koreans trace their ancestry to the princess.

Earlier today, Modi thanked South Korean President Moon Jae-in for offering his condolences in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, in which was the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir.

"I express my gratitude to President Moon for his condolences on the Pulwama attack and support against terror. The MoU signed between the two countries today will further take forward our counter-terrorism agenda," Modi said after a joint statement was issued by the two countries.

The Prime Minister, who is a two-day visit to South Korea, said to boost bilateral cooperation in defence production, a roadmap has been agreed to by the two sides on defence technology and co-production.

Modi had arrived in Seoul on Thursday morning with the aim of strengthening the special strategic partnership between South Korea and India and boosting bilateral trade and cultural ties.

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to South Korea after his state visit in May 2015. (ANI)