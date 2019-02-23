Sat, 23 Feb 2019

Teenage boys and young men mutilated and murdered by police in Congo

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Security forces in the  Democratic Republic of Congo  summarily killed at least 27 young ...

Egyptian justice system heavily reliant on torture, says OHCHR

Fifteen death row inmates have been executed in Egypt so far this month despite claims from many that they were ...

What is next for Iraq?

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Large portions of the Islamic State in Iraq have been either killed, captured or forced underground over ...

Blast in Syrian city kills 5 bomb disposal experts

DAMASCUS, Syria - Five bomb disposal experts have been killed in a targeted attack in Syria. A car laden with ...

Jussie Smollett granted bail, accused of staging attack on himself

CHICAGO, Illinois - U.S. actor Jussie Smollett was granted bail on Thursday after appearing in a Chicago court charged with ...

Apartment buildings and warehouses destroyed in deadly fire in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Scores of people have died tragically in a fire that has ripped through apartment buildings, a restaurant ...

Business

Section
Huge 3 metre long shark hooked in United Arab Emirates

FUJAIRAH, UAE - Fisheries inspectors are investigating the capture and killing of a mega bull shark in the seas off ...

IQVIA announces 100 new jobs for Dublin operation

DUBLIN, Ireland - New York Stock Exchange-listed IQVIA, a global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and contract research services ...

U.S. stocks finish the week on a high note

NEW YORK, New York - Trade talks between China and the United States, which resumed in Wsahington on Wednesday, dominated ...

Saudi Arabia cements trade with China in $10 billion refinery plan

BEIJING, China - Saudi Arabia has cemented trade ties with China with the move by Saudi Aramco to enter into ...

Bourses in Asia end week on indecisive note

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were a mixed bag on Friday as investors weighed up prospects for a trade ...

Data protection and analytics conference to be staged in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland – Truata which officially opened its new headquarters in Dublin on Wednesday, has said it is organising a ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

