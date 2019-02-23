Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir), [India], Feb 23: The National Conference (NC) on Saturday held a protest against recent alleged attacks on Kashmiris

in the country.

The protestors shouted slogans

"Modi teri gundagardi, nahin chalegi, nahin chalegi". They also shouted slogans against the current controversy over Article 35A.

"It should be understood that those who are going out for education are the ones who are fed up of this violence. Targeting them will only compound the problem," said one of the protestors.

Demonstrators

also alleged that the government has stopped giving advertisements to major Kashmiri newspapers because it doesn't want them to write against it.

"We are protesting against targeting of Kashmiri businessmen and students in different parts of the country. No word of sympathy was given by Prime Minister Modi. Everyone should fight politically; we are against crackdown and gherao," said Ali Mohammad Sagar, a leader of NC.

In the wake of Pulwama attack, there were reports of Kashmiris being allegedly harassed by locals across the country. Not just NC, even PDP has severely condemned the attacks.

While congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Seoul Peace Prize, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on "vicious attacks" against Kashmiris.

NC president Omar Abdullah too had questioned the silence of leaders from both BJP and Congress on the attack.

The Supreme Court had ordered the state governments and Police DGPs to provide adequate security to Kashmiris. (ANI)