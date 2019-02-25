Kim Jong Un on 60-hour train journey to meet Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way to Hanoi for his much-vaunted meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

It will be the second summit for the pair, following their historic meeting in Singapore eight months ago.

Whilst the full details and exact route of the North Korean leader's travel itinerary are a close-kept secret, it is known Kim is travelling to the summit by train, and the train left Pyongyang on Saturday afternoon, and by Monday it had travelled across China. The total journey is expected to take 60 hours.

His departure from the Pyongyang railway station was covered by media in North Korea with the country's official news agency KCNA distributing official photos showing the North Korean leader waving as his train departed.

KIm is being accompanied by a high-level delegation of North Korean officials and one of his closes confidants, his sister.

Under discussion will be the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the lifting of U.S, and international sanctions, and a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean war which is only suspended in accordance with a truce.

According to media reports in Vietnam, a cargo plane from Pyongyang touched down in Hanoi on Sunday and unloaded a large contingent of what are understood to be Kim's security guards. Their convoy was escorted by police to a city hotel