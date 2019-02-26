Tue, 26 Feb 2019

International

Catholic Church in shock at guilty verdict for ex-Vatican treasurer

MEBLOURNE, Victoria - In a decision that has shocked Australia and the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal George Pell, the former ...

Open societry in Myanmar a distant dream

YANGON, Myanmar - In the busy streets of Yangon, access to communication appears to be expanding as mobile phone users ...

Kim Jong Un on 60-hour train journey to meet Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way to Hanoi for his much-vaunted meeting ...

UN Security Council condemns attack on Blue Helmets in Mali

BAMOKO, Mali - The UN will continue its peacekeeping mission in Mali, despite the deaths of another thee peacekeepers on ...

Con artists preyed on families of inmates

WASHINGTON DC - The sales pitch was enticing: Families with loved ones in U.S. prisons could hire investigators to provide ...

Trump meets with Chinese vice premier on trade talks

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump sounded upbeat about ongoing trade talks with China, as he met with Chinese ...

Business

Wall St up as Trump tells governors deal with China 'very, very close'

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were higher on Monday after President Donald Trump continued to portray negotiations with ...

MENA countries to increase borrowings significantly this year

LONDON, UK: Sovereign debt levels in the Middle East and North Africa will increase significantly in 2019, according a report ...

GW Plastics announces expansion of Sligo operation

SLIGO, Ireland - Providing a major boost to Sligo and the Irish northwest, healthcare outfit GW Plastics is expanding its ...

Twitter co-founder steps off board

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Evan Williams, who co-founded Twitter, and has served on the board of the tech giant for ...

Huge 3 metre long shark hooked in United Arab Emirates

FUJAIRAH, UAE - Fisheries inspectors are investigating the capture and killing of a mega bull shark in the seas off ...

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

