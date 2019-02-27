Hanoi (Vietnam) Feb 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday arrived here for the second edition of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which denuclearisation of North Korea is expected to be taken up.

"Trump's Air Force One touched down around 9 p.m. (local time) at Noi Bai International Airport from where a black limousine took him to JW Marriott. A red carpet welcome was given to the United States President," Yonhap News Agency reported.

Most of the details of the much-anticipated meeting are still uncertain.

Trump and Kim are expected to address a joint press conference after the eagerly awaited meeting, slated to be held on February 27 and 28 - unlike last year's Singapore summit where Trump held a solo presser after the meet.

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached Vietnam in his famed green armoured train and received a red carpet welcome ahead of the Hanoi Summit.

The North Korean leader had embarked on the two-and-half day journey, choosing to undertake a 60-hour-long train journey to the border city of Dang Dong in Vietnam which will be followed by a car ride to Hanoi.

The US has reinforced that sanctions would only be eased once full denuclearisation is achieved by Pyongyang - a stand which the US still stuck to even with the second summit drawing near. (ANI)