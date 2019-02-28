Hanoi talks break down, Kim and Trump fail to agree on deal

HANOI, Vietnam - The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ended in failure, with the parties unable to reach any agreement on the issues they had come together to discuss.

Both leaders looked deflated as they announced the deal they had both been so optimistic about would not come to pass.

It was a humilating end to what had been billed as a breakthrough summit, and saw handshakes, smiles, mutual praising, and talk of what Mr Trump described as their 'very special relationship.'

By late Thursday however it appeared the pair had ;probably met for the last time. No future summit has been agreed, nor on the basis of what the leaders statement contained at the end, is there any likelihood of them.

This probably means more sanctions. Kim had demanded they be lifted in exchange for meeting only a portion of U.S. demands, which would result in meaningful steps towards nuclearisation.

"It was about the sanctions," the U.S. president said at the final news conference. "They wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that."

Neither side was prepared to give ground.

"Sometimes you have to walk and this was one of those times," Mr Trump said.

The White House agenda had included a "Joint Agreement Signing Ceremony" as part of a working lunch. But this was cancelled.

Kim said North Korea was willing to dismantle the Yongbyon complex, the mainpiece of the North Korean nuclear complex, but in exchange for this he wantedf all sanctions to be lifted. Trump rebuffed this, the gap too big to compromise on.