IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, February 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iranian papers today widely covered President Hassan Rouhani's rejection of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's resignation, and his return to work amid massive popular support. General Qassem Soleimani's message on Zarif's resignation also received great coverage.

Also a top story was comments made by the Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with the Armenian prime minister in Tehran.

Many papers also covered the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan, and the meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, which coincided with confessions of Trump's former lawyer in the US.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- Denuclearized N Korea Will Develop Just Like Vietnam: Trump

2- Merkel Accuses Iran of Being Hostile towards Other Countries

3- Iranian People Deserve More than Standing in Long Lines for Buying Meat

1- Zarif Stayed after People Wanted Him to: #Zarif_Stay Became Top Trend of Twitter

2- We Must Have Friendly Ties despite US Will: Iran Leader to Armenia PM

3- Iran's Roman Abramovich Finally Wearing Prison Uniform

4- Zarif's Message Must Be Taken Seriously [Editorial]

1- Flames of War in Subcontinent

2- Dream of an Atomic Peace: Trump, Kim Meet for Second Time

3- Smart Resignation, Wise Return

1- Confessions of Devil's Advocate

2- Trump-Kim Summit Overshadowed by Cohen's Remarks

3- Zarif's Resignation First One Not Accepted in Rouhani's Term

1- Americans Seek War, Sedition, Division Everywhere: Iran Leader

2- Armed Forces Will Soon Leave Business Firms

3- Nasrallah: I Cried of Happiness When I Saw Photos of Leader's Meeting with Assad

1- Reconciliation in Saadabad Palace: Zarif Back to Work

1- Rouhani Rejects Zarif's Resignation; Soleimani Calls Him Key Person in Charge of Foreign Policy

2- Confrontation of Warplanes in Kashmir

1- Iran-Armenia Ties against US' Will: Leader

2- How Good Was Foreign Ministry's Performance on Syria?

3- Mr Zarif! Use More Legible Fonts for Your Instagram Posts!

4- War in Sky of Kashmir

1- Show in Vietnam, Scandal in US

* Cohen: Trump Is Racist, Fraudulent, Deceitful, Cheater

2- Soleimani Bursts Bubble of Resignation

3- India, Pakistan Interested in Peace after Two Days of War!

1- Iran, Armenia Sign Two MoUs for Enhanced Cooperation

2- Assad Invites Zarif to Visit Syria

3- Two Fighter Jets, One Chopper of India Crash at Kashmir

1- Zarif Back to Work, Costs Remained

* Rouhani Must End Lack of Coordination in Cabinet

2- Challenging Interview with Pakistani Ambassador over Zahedan Attack

3- Leader Said He's Not Opposed to "Discussing" FATF Bills, Not Their Ratification

4- Ratifying FATF Request of Russia and China or Requirement of US and Europe?

1- Football Tycoon Hedayati Appears in Court for Huge Embezzlement

2- General Soleimani: Zarif in Charge of Iran's Foreign Policy

3- Rouhani's Order to Transfer Water from Caspian Sea to Central Iran Sparks Controversy