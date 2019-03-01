1. Good deal or bad that Trump-Kim talks collapse?

Not much is in agreement between the US and North Korea, after the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi breakdown - not even the cause of the rift.

2. Five things Cohen said about Trump

From hacked emails to hush money, the explosive things Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen told the US Congress.

3. Netanyahu and the allegations of corruption

Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman explains the allegations of corruption against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claims he himself denies.

4. SpaceX readies 1st spacecraft designed for crew

SpaceX rockets into the realm of human spaceflight with the debut of a new capsule designed for astronauts.

5. French meteorite hunter auctions off lifetime's collection

French meteorite hunter Gerard Merlier has auctioned off his unique collection, gathered during a lifetime of wandering through various deserts.