Sun, 03 Mar 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
Thousands of migrant children and teens sexually abused

WASHINGTON DC - Thousands of migrant children and teens have reported being sexually abused or harassed while in government custody ...

British ban on Hezbollah an insult to the Lebanese people, says group

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Lebanese group Hezbollah has hit back following the move by Britain to designate its political wing ...

U.S. and Russia go head-to-head at Security Council

NEW YORK, New York - There has been a stand-off at the United Nations Security Council over Venezuela, where participating ...

Hamza bin Laden wanted, $1 million reward offered, citizenship revoked

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The Saudi authorities have revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late ...

122 people lost limbs after being shot during Gaza demonstrations

GENEVA, Switzerland - In a shocking report handed down by the UN's independent commission of inquiry into the Gaza protests, ...

1,109 cannabis plants found as Sydney police exercise search warrants

SYDNEY, Australia - Well over $3 million worth of cannabis has been seized in a number of raids across Sydney. ...

Business

Section
Daughter of Huawei founder faces extradition to United States

TORONTO, Canada - The Canadian government has bowed to pressure form the United States and will allow the extradition of ...

UK Financial Services Authority approached by Qataris, court told

LONDON, UK -  Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim sought assurances from the highest levels of UK government ...

45 million smartwatches sold worldwide last year

BOSTON, Massachusetts - Apple's market share of the smartwatch sector has fallen by about 17%, according to a survey published ...

U.S. dollar jumps, Wall Street moves higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended the day and the week higher on Friday with optimism about U.S.-China ...

NZ economic fundamentals remain sound

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The latest accounts show the New Zealand government's financial position and the country's underlying economic fundamentals ...

Change in index boosts Asian shares

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia broadly rose on Friday, in a positive end to the week, and despite ...

Movie Review

Red Dawn (1984) [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

