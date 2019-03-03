TEHRAN (Tasnim) Irans mens national taekwondo team claimed the title of the third edition of the WT President Cup on Kish Island, Iran. - Sports news - The Iranian taekwondokas took five gold medals, two silver and one bronze, lifting the trophy with 763 points.

Armin Hadipour in -54kg, Farzan Ashourzadeh in -58kg, Soroush Ahmadi in -63kg, Mirhashem Hosseini in -68kg, and Sajjad Mardani in +87kg claimed gold medals in the competition which took place at the Olympic Sports Center of the Kish Island.

Jordan finished in second place with 279 points, seizing two gold medals and one bronze and South Korea came third with one gold and 128 points.

Fariborz Askari from Iran was named as the best coach of the tournament.

A total of 172 athletes from Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, South Korea and India participated in the men's competition.

Furthermore, Iranian girls won the title with nine gold medals and one silver and 1169 points.

Jordan stood at the second with one gold (196 points) and India came third with one bronze (23 points).

Iranian boys also won the title with nine gold medals and one silver (1173 points).

Jordan came second with one gold and one silver (206 points) and Syria stood at third place with one bronze (22 points).