Seoul [South Korea], Mar 3 (ANI): South Korea's President Moon Jae-in will be convening a National Security Council (NSC) session here on Monday to discuss the outcomes of the now-concluded US-North Korea summit held in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 27 and 28.

The foreign, unification and defence ministers are expected to brief Moon during the session which will be held at Cheong Wa Dae, the Presidential compound here, according to the President's spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom.

The Prime Minister of South Korea, Lee Nak-yon, Chief of the National Intelligence Service, Suh Hoon, and Moon's Chief of Staff, Noh Young-min, will also be in attendance for Monday's meeting, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Now our role has become even more important. My administration will closely communicate and cooperate with the United States and North Korea so as to help their talks reach a complete settlement by any means," Moon had remarked after the Hanoi summit.

The South Korean President had held an emergency telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump after the US-North Korea summit ended abrubtly on February 28 without any joint agreement.

North Korea sought partial relief in sanctions at the summit in Vietnam, according to Pyongyang's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. The United States, however, has held on to its stand to ease sanctions only when complete denuclearisation is reached.

Despite this, the US President tweeted that he had "very substantive negotiations" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after the culmination of his visit to Vietnam. (ANI)