Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he had not discussed anything regarding the issue of US-South Korea spring military exercises during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi last month.

The US President took to twitter saying,"The military drills, or war games as I call them, were never even discussed in my mtg w/ Kim Jong Un of NK-FAKE NEWS!"The statement by the US President comes amid reports that Washington suspended the two military exercises as a concession to North Korea despite having failed to reach an agreement on the denuclearisation of the entire Korean peninsula.

The presence of around 30,000 US troops in South Korea ahead of the annual military drill triggered North Korea claiming that the exercises rehearsals of invasion against the dictatorial regime, Yonhap news agency reported.

Washington has not agreed upon the withdrawal of troops from South Korea, however, Trump once again reiterated his complaint of expenses surrounding the drill, saying:"I made that decision long ago because it costs the U.S. far too much money to have those "games", especially since we are not reimbursed for the tremendous cost!"Meanwhile, South Korea and the US are expected to launch a new nine-day Dong Maeng exercise this week to replace their Key Resolve drills. (ANI)