Thu, 07 Mar 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Two men potentially face life in prison after arrests in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, South Australia - Federal and state law enforcement agencies have busted a major drug operation in Adelaide, South Australia. ...

Red Cross chief says entities in wars need to be accountable

GENEVA, Switzerland - The world's major conlict zones today are unlike any others in history. Whether it be Afghanista, Iraq, ...

Trump pressed for security clearances for daughter and son-in-law

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a CNN report, pressured former Chief of Staff John Kelly and ...

3 suspicious packages delivered to London airports and subway

LONDON, UK - Ireland's police service, the Garda, is assisting its UK counterparts in tracking down who sent three small ...

IAEA says no progress at North Korea nuclear reactor since December

VIENNA, Austria - IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said Tuesday that the agency was continuing to monitor activities around North ...

Ghosn out of prison, for now

TOKYO, Japan - In a surprise move, the Tokyo District Court agreed on Tuesday to release Carlos Ghosn from prison ...

Business

Section
Wall Street dives again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were under water Wednesday, the third day in a row where buying momentum ...

Mega mall complex in Ryadh inks deal with Hilton

LONDON, UK - The Hilton hotel chain has signed development and operating agreements for a string of hotels in a ...

Greenback in demand in Asia as stocks take back seat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally moved higher on Wednesday, although in Japan there was a retreat. The U.S. ...

Wall Street runs into sloppy waters

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks spent the day on Tuesday climbing a slippery slope. The major indices slipped ...

Lockheed Martin to supply Saudi Arabia with missile defense system

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Defense has placed an order of close to $1 billion to Lockheed Martin to ...

Asian bourses a mixed bag on Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as traders were left befuddled after gains in Asia on ...

Movie Review

Death Line (aka Raw Meat) [Blu-Ray]