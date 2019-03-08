IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 7, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

A top story in all papers today was the remarks made by the Leader of Irans Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the need for protecting vegetation, as he planted two fruit trees on the occasion of National Arbour Day and National Week of Natural Resources.

Also a top story was President Hassan Rouhanis inauguration of the strategic Qazvin-Rasht railway line, which connects northern Iran to the national railway as an important part of the North-South Corridor.

The visit of Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi to Tehran, and his meetings with top Iranian officials also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- Pakistan Bans Operation of Jaish al-Adl Terror Group in Its Soil

2- Iraq PM: Baghdad Has Not Received New Exemption for US Anti-Iran Sanctions

3- Rouhani: We Won't Go Back

4- Araqchi: We Still Don't Know How INSTEX Works

5- Iran Key Focus of Pompeo's Talks with Hunt, Le Drian

1- British Delegation Has Recently Visited Iran, Met Central Bank Officials

2- New Dream of US Republicans []

1- Iran Leader Plants Two Fruit Trees

2- Rouhani: President Is the Country's Commander during Economic War

3- Iran, P4+1 Hold Talks about INSTEX

1- Atomic Drought: Satellite Images Show N Korea Has Rebuilt One of Its Missile Sites

2- Rouhani: We Won't Go Back

1- Tehran, Baghdad against Sanctions

Iraqi Delegation Meet Iranian Officials One Week before Rouhani's Baghdad Visit

2- Iran Leader: Protecting Vegetation Must Become Part of Public Culture

1- Iran, France Exchange Ambassadors

2- Defeat of Takfiri Terrorism Not Possible without Iran: Iraq Parliament Speaker

3- Caspian Sea Connected to Persian Gulf through Railway

1- Rasht-Qazvin Railway Line Officially Inaugurated by Rouhani

2- Iran Had $78 Billion Worth of Trade with World in Past 11 Months

3- Putin: Situation in Mideast Still Complicated

4- EU Says Removing Nuclear-Related Bans Necessary Part of JCPOA

1- Europe: We're Sorry about US' Withdrawal, but Iran Must Do Its JCPOA Commitments

2- Washington Resumes Making Threat, Pyongyang Resumes Missile Activities

1- Rasht Connected to Iran's Railway System as Important Part of North-South Corridor

2- Kim's Finger on Trigger Again after Failure of Hanoi Talks

3- Chinese President's Letter to Iran Leader, President

1- INSTEX Chief to Visit Iran Soon: Araqchi

2- Russia Outpaces Others; Iran Left Out of Europe's Gas Market

3- Trump's Harsh Attack on US House's Judicial Committee

1- Iran Leader Plants Two Fruit Trees on National Arbour Day

2- Ayatollah Khamenei's Response to Rouhani: President Must Be Commander of Economic War

3- Iraq Parliament Speaker in Tehran: Unilateral Sanctions Condemned

4- King Salman Worried about Mohammed's Possible Coup against Himself