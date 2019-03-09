TEHRAN (Tasnim) Iranian forward Reza Ghoochannejhad, nicknamed Gucci, is hoping to bring a touch of class to Australian giant Sydney FC in its 2019 AFC Champions League (ACL) campaign. - Sports news - The 31-year-old joined the three-time Aussie champion at the end of January, on-loan from Cyprus club APOEL FC.

He scored his first goal in his fourth A-League appearance in the 2-0 win against Adelaide United on March 1.

And on Wednesday, he was a member of the Sydney FC side who began the ACL campaign with a 0-0 home draw with Ulsan Hyundai, of South Korea, the Borneo Post reported.

"Sydney FC is the biggest team in Australia, and one of the better teams in Asia. When I heard of the interest from Sydney, I was drawn because of the club, the adventure and the country," Ghoochannejhad said.

"I've been here before in 2015 (for the Asian Cup) so I've had some great experiences with Australia and I knew what to expect. It's an opportunity for me to show my skills here, and great for me and my family to be in Australia," he added.

The Iranian scored only five times in 42 appearances in two years with Charlton, but would have a more successful spell at Dutch club, Heerenveen.

In the 2016-17 season, he was the Eredivisie's third-highest scorer with 19 goals in 34 matches, and grabbed a memorable hat-trick away to PSV Eindhoven as he made the league's team of the year.

He's the first Iranian to play in the A-League, and the nation's sizeable Persian community has already made him feel welcome: "They contacted me through social media, and keep in touch with me. I hope that I can make them proud again."

Ghoochannejhad scored the winner in a qualifier against South Korea to book his nation a spot at Brazil 2014. And he netted Iran's only goal of that tournament in the 3-1 loss to Bosnia.

"That's a goal that no-one can ever take away from you. I'll cherish it for the rest of my life,'' he said.

But the 2018 World Cup holds less pleasant memories.

Despite being selected in the squad by Carlos Queiroz, Ghoochannejhad didn't see a single minute of playing time in Russia, falling behind Zenit St Peterburg's Sardar Azmoun and Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the pecking order.

Immediately after the tournament, he announced his international retirement via his Instagram account.

Even so, Ghoochannejhad has no regrets about his international career - he scored 16 goals in 44 appearances - and his decision to play for his birth nation, having lived in the Netherlands after the age of four.