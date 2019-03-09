Sat, 09 Mar 2019

International

260 people who scammed 2 million Americans prosecuted

The FBI joined federal partners and Attorney General William P. Barr on Thursday in announcing the results of a yearlong ...

Many casualties in Mogadishu car bombing

MOGADISHU, Somalia - Five people have been killed when a car laden with explosives blew up outside a restaurant, about ...

Myanmar bolstering reinforcements in Rakhine state

The Myanmar Army has sent more than 8,000 troops to northern Rakhine state within the past two months, the ethnic ...

Democrats ban Fox News from presidential debates

WASHINGTON DC - In an unprecedented move the Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox news Channel has been banned from hosting Democratic party debates ...

Two men potentially face life in prison after arrests in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, South Australia - Federal and state law enforcement agencies have busted a major drug operation in Adelaide, South Australia. ...

Red Cross chief says entities in wars need to be accountable

GENEVA, Switzerland - The world's major conlict zones today are unlike any others in history. Whether it be Afghanista, Iraq, ...

Business

Section
Wall Street slides for fifth day in row

NEW YORK, New York - Friday made it five in a row. All the major indices finished the week without ...

Chinese exports fell more than 20% in February

BEIJING, China - In a shock result, China has reported a massive 20.7% drop in exports for February, compared to ...

Confidence in Asia shatters after Chinese export data, stocks plummet

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock prices in Asia tumbled on Friday as China announced exports for February had fallen 20.7%, four ...

Gas-rich Qatar sells $12 billion in bonds

DOHA, Qatar - The Qatar government is to issue three tranches of bonds worth a combined $12 billion. The country's ...

Investors bid up U.S. dollar, sell stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks mostly fell around the world on Thursday, as the recent upward trajectory of the ...

Expansion of IT company in Dublin means more jobs

DUBLIN, Ireland - ServiceNow has cemented its long term commitment to Ireland by relocating to a new larger Dublin-based office.  ...

Movie Review

Buena Vista Social Club [Blu-Ray]