IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, March 10, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

All Iranian papers today covered the biggest embezzlement case in Irans history. It took place in a petrochemical company, where 6.5 billion has been stolen by at least 13 embezzlers. Some of them have fled the country, and some are appearing in court sessions started yesterday.

Also a top story was the Monday visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq, which is his first trip to the neighbouring country during his five years in office.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- Pentagon Warns Turkey about Dangerous Consequences' of Buying S-400

2- Guterres Welcomes Increased Cooperation with Iran on Human Rights

1- Silent Increase in US Exports to Iran

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Not Like Before [Editorial]

1- Petchem-Gate, Biggest Case of Embezzlement in Iran's History

2- Rouhani to Visit Iraq for First Time in 5 Years

1- Unprecedented Meeting: Rouhani Will Likely Meet Ayatollah Sistani

2- First VP: Iran Part of Solution to Regional Crises

3- End of Petchem Sultans? Latest Embezzlement Case Revealed

1- Rouhani's First VP: Government Honours Its Critics

2- Iran Envoy to Iraq: Rouhani's Visit Turning Point in History of Tehran-Baghdad Ties

1- Iran Leader: Our Jurisprudence Is What Can Run Our Country

2- Zarif: No Peace in Region without Iran, Iraq

1- Former Minister's Son-in-Law, His Fugitive Friends behind Petchem-Gate

2- Fear of Being Stigmatized as Anti-Israel' in Washington

3- Korea Disappointed about Removal of Sanctions; US Frustrated with Talks

1- Four Countries Will Likely Be Exempted from Iran Oil Sanctions

2- Pakistani PM Vows to Eradicate Terrorists in Phone Talks with Rouhani

3- Iraqi Resistance Warns US against Trying to Create Third Generation of ISIS

1- N Korea Will Soon Resume Its Missile Activities

2- Refusing to Join FATF Solution to Bypassing Bans

1- Opponents of Israel Suppressed in US Congress

2- Central Bank Admits Policy of Distributing Official-Rate Currency Was Wrong

1- Main Culprit behind Petchem Scandal Flees Iran

* Shocking Details of Astronomical Embezzlement in Petchem Firm

* 6.5 Billion Euro Worth of Corruption

2- VP: Merging Military Banks a Revolutionary Decision

1- Just 6,665,000,000 Euros!

* Court Session Held for Petchem Embezzlement

2- Rouhani to Have Historic Meeting with Top Iraqi Shiite Cleric

1- The Unity of Iran, Iraq to Make Western Asia More Secure

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Resolved to Keep Fire of Protests Aflame

1- Rouhani to Meet with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani

2- We're Not Worried about Iraq's Cooperation with US Bans: Ex-Envoy

3- Costly Transfer of Water from Caspian Sea [Editorial]

4- Ahmadinejad: I Made No Mistake