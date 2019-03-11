Mon, 11 Mar 2019

International

Refusal to incriminate Julian Assange lands Chelsea Manning in jail

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia - On International Women's Day former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been thrown back in jail indefinitely, ...

China says it respects Venezuela's sovereignty and independence

BEIJING, China - The Chinese foreign minister has warned against punlishing Venezuela as it confronts a deepening political and economic ...

More than a dozen dead after ambush of bar in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - A night club ambush in Mexico has claimed the lives of thirteen people. Another 7 were ...

Are Americans becoming too accustomed to long prison sentences?

WASHINGTON DC - A federal judge’s unexpected sentencing of Paul Manafort to less than four years in prison has been ...

South African embassy in Tel Aviv to be downgraded to liason office

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The South African government is to downgrade diplomatic relations with Israel, the country’s President Cyril ...

Ireland takes final step to ratify Istanbul Convention

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland on Friday ratified the Istanbul Convention. The move was significant as it coincided with International Women's ...

Business

Sale of Chrysler Building is of structure only, not land

ABU DHABI, UAE - The government of Abu Dhabi has reportedly sold the landmark 77-storey Chrysler Building in New York ...

Legend Biotech Ireland opens European headquarters in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Legend Biotech Ireland, Ltd. this week celebrated the official opening of the company’s European headquarters at Sandyford ...

Canada's anti-foreign bribery law is doing job intended

At the heart of the scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government are allegations that it attempted to politically interfere ...

Turkish and Irish agriculture ministers meet in Istanbul

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed met with his Turkish counterpart, Dr Bekir ...

Wall Street slides for fifth day in row

NEW YORK, New York - Friday made it five in a row. All the major indices finished the week without ...

Chinese exports fell more than 20% in February

BEIJING, China - In a shock result, China has reported a massive 20.7% drop in exports for February, compared to ...

Movie Review

