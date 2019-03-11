Seoul [South Korea], Mar 10 (ANI): Amid talks of denuclearisation, North Korea on Sunday held parliamentary elections to elect new representatives for the 14th Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp legislature.

The Parliamentary elections are held in the country within a span of every five years, and the newly elected representatives will replace those who won in the parliamentary polls held in March 2014, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The voters, aged 17 and older, cast their ballots between 9 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cast his vote at a polling station at Kim Chaek University of Technology in Pyongyang after arriving there at 11 am, according to the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to a statement released by KCNA, Kim voted for Hong So-hon, the president of the university and a candidate for the parliamentary elections.

As of Sunday afternoon, 92.35 per cent of all registered voters had cast their ballots.

Quoting KCNA, the candidates include workers, farmers, and intellectuals. However, only one candidate is registered for each constituency.

The official voter turnout was tallied at 99.97 per cent for the last election, with 100 per cent voting for the approved candidates.

The results of the 2014 elections were announced two days after the voting day. (ANI)