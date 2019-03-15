Fri, 15 Mar 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. president orders FAA to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft

WASHINGTON DC - The United States has finally succumbed to grounding Boeing 737 Max planes. The U.S. had become increasingly ...

National Sep 11 Memorial & Museum provides lessons for FBI rookies

WASHINGTON DC - FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed the newest class of FBI agent and intelligence analyst trainees at the ...

UN seeking $8.8 billion to adress humanitarian needs in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria - Eight years since the war began, 12 million Syrians are either refugees or displaced inside Syria; adding ...

U.S. defense departmenrt budget for next year set at $718 billion

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. defense department has set a budget of nearly three-quarters-of-a-trillion dollars for 2020. The Pentagon says ...

Pelosi and White House agree president should not be impeached

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has all but ruled out impeaching President Donald Trump. In an all-out ...

UN flag lowered to half mast as deelgates mourn 22 staff members

NAIROBI - Kenya - Delegates at the United Nations Environment Assembly, meeting in Kenya, held a moment of silence Monday ...

Business

Section
Bourses mixed in Asian trading Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Prices of stocks in Asia slipped in and out of positive territory on Thursday, ignoring gains on ...

UK vote against no-deal Brexit: 321 to 278

LONDON, UK - The British Parliament on Wednesday voted to reject a no-deal Brexit, which allows the United Kingdom to ...

Wall Street higher as pound flexes muscles

NEW York, New York - Wall Street was on the march again Wednesday, shrugging off recent losses. Optimism about the ...

Huawei founder says U.S. risking international reputation

SHENZHEN, China - The treatment of Huawei by the United States is a deterrent for companies and individuals wanting to ...

Asian stocks lower, dollar little changed

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian equity markets were lower on Tuesday across the board. All the major indices were trading in ...

Dow eases while S&P and Nasdaq rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose, ...

Movie Review

Goodbye Christopher Robin