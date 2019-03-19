Tue, 19 Mar 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Dozens of Afghan security forces 'surrender' to Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan - Authorities in Afghanistan confirmed Monday that the Taliban captured 58 government forces during recent fighting in a ...

Police in Netherlands launch manhunt for tram shooter

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Three people were killed, while several others were injured during a shooting inside a tram in the Dutch ...

Livestream in Christchurch goes beyond 'theatre of terror'

The shocking mass-shooting in Christchurch on Friday is notable for using livestreaming video technology to broadcast horrific first-person footage of ...

U.S. president weighs into John McCain again, despite his death

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on former Senator John McCain, months after the senator ...

Major flooding and deaths in Mozambique and Malawi following cyclone

GENEVA, Switzerland - A major aid operation is underway in Mozambique and Malawi to help victims of Tropical Cyclone Idai, ...

50 now confirmed dead in Christchurch shootings

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - As the gloom continues over New Zelaand on Sunday, and the world grieves for those who ...

Business

Section
Boeing shares fall but major U.S. indices rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger on Monday despite another sell-off in Boeing shares, and trepidation before ...

700 U.S. companies now have offices in Ireland

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KPIX 5) – The luck of the Irish is only one of the factors attracting many Silicon ...

Export markets in Japan declined last month

TOKYO, Japan - Falling exports threaten the Japanese economy, particularly at a time when Chinese exports too are in a ...

Plenty of demand for stocks in Asian markets Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Monday in a positive start to the week. The Nikkei 225 ...

Two biggest banks in Germany could be merging

FRANKFURT, Germany - Deutsche Bank on Sunday confirmed reports first published in The Wall Street Journal, and by Reuters, that ...

Boeing confirms it is revising pilot training for 737 Max planes

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing said Sunday it is finalizing updates to its software in the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane, ...

Movie Review

What Haunts Us