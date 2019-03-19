Tue, 19 Mar 2019

Dozens of Afghan security forces 'surrender' to Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan - Authorities in Afghanistan confirmed Monday that the Taliban captured 58 government forces during recent fighting in a ...

Police in Netherlands launch manhunt for tram shooter

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Three people were killed, while several others were injured during a shooting inside a tram in the Dutch ...

Livestream in Christchurch goes beyond 'theatre of terror'

The shocking mass-shooting in Christchurch on Friday is notable for using livestreaming video technology to broadcast horrific first-person footage of ...

U.S. president weighs into John McCain again, despite his death

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on former Senator John McCain, months after the senator ...

Major flooding and deaths in Mozambique and Malawi following cyclone

GENEVA, Switzerland - A major aid operation is underway in Mozambique and Malawi to help victims of Tropical Cyclone Idai, ...

50 now confirmed dead in Christchurch shootings

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - As the gloom continues over New Zelaand on Sunday, and the world grieves for those who ...

Stocks in Asia directionless, dollar also unchanged

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were little changed on Tuesday with the only market making ground being Hong Kong. ...

Boeing shares fall but major U.S. indices rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger on Monday despite another sell-off in Boeing shares, and trepidation before ...

700 U.S. companies now have offices in Ireland

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KPIX 5) – The luck of the Irish is only one of the factors attracting many Silicon ...

Export markets in Japan declined last month

TOKYO, Japan - Falling exports threaten the Japanese economy, particularly at a time when Chinese exports too are in a ...

Plenty of demand for stocks in Asian markets Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Monday in a positive start to the week. The Nikkei 225 ...

Two biggest banks in Germany could be merging

FRANKFURT, Germany - Deutsche Bank on Sunday confirmed reports first published in The Wall Street Journal, and by Reuters, that ...

