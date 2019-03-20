Seoul [South Korea], Mar 20 (ANI): Two South Korean sailors were killed and one other suffered injuries after a fire broke in an oil tanker near South Jeolla province on Wednesday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the incident took place when the tanker was in the waters about 5 km off Odong islet in South Jeolla province. A total of six people were onboard.

Soon after the incident, a Coast Guard rescue team reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. However, the team could only save four people.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Busan-bound vessel was carrying about 10,000 tons of bunker fuel Oil and heavy oil.

The Coast Guard have initiated a probe in the matter. (ANI)