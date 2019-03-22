Fri, 22 Mar 2019

International

Section
Netanyahu praises Trump for Golan Heights recognition

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States is recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, ...

Two thirds of those who died in Mosul ferry disaster were women

MOSUL, Iraq - Nearly 100 people, mostly women and children, have drowned after a ferry packed with families celebrating Kurdish ...

U.S. president launches another attack on former senator McCain

LIMA, Ohio - U.S. President Donald Trump was at it again on Wednesday at the U.S. army tank plant in Lima, Ohio. ...

Malaysia doing its bit in supporting UNIFIL

BEIRUT, Lebanon - As U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew into Beirut, in Lebanon on Friday, it was business ...

U.S. secretary of state telephones Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

JERUSALEM, Israel - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken time out on his current tour of the Midle ...

Heavy fighting continues in Yemen despite truce

With the UN announcing a  new plan  to shore up the December 2018  Stockholm Agreement between Yemen’s warring parties, the ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia fail to set any records on Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia drifted on Friday, in a lacklustre close to the week. The Australian All Ordinaries ...

UK gets extension for withdrawal from European Union

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Britain has received a two week extension to its Brexit deadline, however this could become 10 weeks ...

UK public getting tired of political games

Brexit increasingly looks like a train crash in slow motion. Watching the British parliament going through consecutive Brexit votes, however, ...

Demand for shares in Apple prompts buying of U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - It was a good day on Wall Street on Thursday. No bad news, in fact ...

Hong Kong Hang Seng declines 249 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China, Japan and Australia rose on Thursday, but in Hong Stock the main index fell. ...

Omani nationals to be trained by PDO to enter workforce

MUSCAT, Oman - The government-owned Petroleum Development Oman is planning on training Omani nationals to enter not just the oil ...

Movie Review

Good Morning (Ohayo) [Blu-Ray]