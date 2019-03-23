Sat, 23 Mar 2019

International

Trump tightens screws on Venezuelan president Maduro

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out again at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while the U.S. treasury ...

War in Afghanistan claims lives of 2 U.S. troops

KABUL, Afghanistan - Two U.S. soldiers have been killed in war-torn Afghanistan during an operation, an official statement said Friday. ...

11 arrests in Greater Belfast over alleged paramilitary activities

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - A significant search and arrest operation against the criminal activities of the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer ...

Netanyahu praises Trump for Golan Heights recognition

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States is recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, ...

Two thirds of those who died in Mosul ferry disaster were women

MOSUL, Iraq - Nearly 100 people, mostly women and children, have drowned after a ferry packed with families celebrating Kurdish ...

U.S. president launches another attack on former senator McCain

LIMA, Ohio - U.S. President Donald Trump was at it again on Wednesday at the U.S. army tank plant in Lima, Ohio. ...

Business

Dassault Systèmes expands hub in Ireland

CORK CITY, Ireland - French and Irish business leaders, politicians and diplomats got together this week for the opening of ...

Venezuelan government-owned BANDES bank banned by U.S. treasury

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. treasury has imposed sanctions on the government-owned and controlled Venzuelan bank, Banco de Desarrollo Economico ...

U.S. stocks get slammed, Nasdaq loses 2.50%

NEW YORK, New York - Equity markets tumbled, bond markets rose, and the U.S. was bought up against the euro, ...

Stocks in Asia fail to set any records on Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia drifted on Friday, in a lacklustre close to the week. The Australian All Ordinaries ...

UK gets extension for withdrawal from European Union

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Britain has received a two week extension to its Brexit deadline, however this could become 10 weeks ...

UK public getting tired of political games

Brexit increasingly looks like a train crash in slow motion. Watching the British parliament going through consecutive Brexit votes, however, ...

Movie Review

Vice