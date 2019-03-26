Tue, 26 Mar 2019

International

UN chief wants complete ban on lethal autonomous weapons systems

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN  Secretary-General António Guterres  urged artificial intelligence (AI) experts meeting in Geneva on Monday to push ahead ...

White House scrambles to catch up with president's tweets

As with other Trump impulses, such as his sudden order in December to withdraw all US troops from Syria , ...

African cyclone victims facing water, sanitation and hygiene crisis

SOUTHERN AFRICA - Efforts are continuing to reach all victims of Cyclone Idai in southern Africa where a senior relief ...

AG concludes no evidence to support obstruction charge against Trump

WASHINGTON DC - In a sprawling investigation spanning nearly two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller examined two burning questions: Did President ...

UN chief shocked and outraged at mass killing in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali - 134 civilians, including women and children, are now confirmed dead in Saturday morning's deadly attack in the ...

Three Arab nations scold Israel over Jerusalem

CAIRO, Egypt - Two of Israel's allies, and the only Arab nations to have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, ...

Business

Stocks in Asia mixed, Tokyo the only main gainer

SYDNEY, Australia - It was  a muddle on Asian stock exchanges on Tuesday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 hit it's straps, recovering ...

EU steps up preparedness for no-deal Brexit

BRUSSELS, Belgium - With UK Prime Minister Theresa May conceding a third vote in the House of Commons is increasingly ...

U.S. stocks gather dust on Monday

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street settled down on Monday as political stability returned to the capital, with the ...

Maghaberry gov. gets Butler Trust’s Prize for Outstanding Achievement

CO. ANTRIM, Northern Ireland - A Senior Governor at Maghaberry Prison has been presented with the highest award in the ...

Tokyo market leads Asian stocks down

SYDNEY, Australia - A major break-down occurred on Asian stock markets on Monday, in a shock start to the week. ...

ATM stolen in early hours of Sunday morning in Co. Fermanagh

CO.  FERMANAGH, Northern Ireland - Yet another ATM machine has been stolen using a digger, which was also stolen and ...

Movie Review

Moonlight