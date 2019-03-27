Wed, 27 Mar 2019

International

Section
Reporters from Reuters awaiting ruling on appeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have spent more than 15 months in detention since they ...

UK man armed with cross bow caught fleeing Australia on jet ski

TORRES STRAIT ISLANDS _ A fugitive from the UK attempting to flee Australia on a jet ski has been caught ...

Charges against Smollett over 'orchestrated' attack dropped

CHICAGO, Illinois - In a sensational development actor Jussie Smollett has been completely cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident ...

Private equity firms under attack from UN human rights officials

UN human rights experts have condemned the 'agregious' business practices of global rpive equity and investment firms which, they say, ...

Flash flooding causing havoc in southern and western Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - At least 19 people are dead, and more than a hundred injured after flash flooding in southern ...

UN chief wants complete ban on lethal autonomous weapons systems

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN  Secretary-General António Guterres  urged artificial intelligence (AI) experts meeting in Geneva on Monday to push ahead ...

Business

Section
New Zealand dollar sharply lower, Asian equities steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger Wednesday, although in Japan the key Nikkei 225 dipped. On foreign ...

Uber closes biggest Mideast technology deal ever

DUBAI, UAE - Uber Technologies's proposed acquisition of Careem for $3.1 billion is the largest technology transaction ever undertaken in ...

Stock market fires as euro, yen tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger across the board on Tuesday as bond markets stablilised after a ...

U.S. aviation authority revises space launch and re-entry licenses

WASHINGTON DC - The  Federal Aviation Administration  (FAA) on Tuesday  posted a proposed rule that would streamline federal commercial space ...

Stocks in Asia mixed, Tokyo the only main gainer

SYDNEY, Australia - It was  a muddle on Asian stock exchanges on Tuesday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 hit it's straps, recovering ...

EU steps up preparedness for no-deal Brexit

BRUSSELS, Belgium - With UK Prime Minister Theresa May conceding a third vote in the House of Commons is increasingly ...

