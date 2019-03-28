Thu, 28 Mar 2019

International

U.S. Representative in bid to impeach Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC - A Democrat in the House of Representatives has put forward a resolution calling for the impeachment of ...

Settlements-expansion and firing of rockets slammed by UN official

NEW YORK, New York - Against a backdrop of rising tensions in Israel and Palestine, the UN Special Coordinator for ...

Reporters from Reuters awaiting ruling on appeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have spent more than 15 months in detention since they ...

UK man armed with cross bow caught fleeing Australia on jet ski

TORRES STRAIT ISLANDS _ A fugitive from the UK attempting to flee Australia on a jet ski has been caught ...

Charges against Smollett over 'orchestrated' attack dropped

CHICAGO, Illinois - In a sensational development actor Jussie Smollett has been completely cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident ...

Private equity firms under attack from UN human rights officials

UN human rights experts have condemned the 'agregious' business practices of global rpive equity and investment firms which, they say, ...

Business

Augmentation system on Boeing 737 Max jets to be updated

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing has updated the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) of its 737 Max planes.  The update, announced ...

Slimmed trade deficit fails to impress Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks recorded modest losses on Wednesday, despite an unexpected narrowing of the trade deficit. ...

New Zealand dollar sharply lower, Asian equities steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger Wednesday, although in Japan the key Nikkei 225 dipped. On foreign ...

Uber closes biggest Mideast technology deal ever

DUBAI, UAE - Uber Technologies's proposed acquisition of Careem for $3.1 billion is the largest technology transaction ever undertaken in ...

Stock market fires as euro, yen tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger across the board on Tuesday as bond markets stablilised after a ...

U.S. aviation authority revises space launch and re-entry licenses

WASHINGTON DC - The  Federal Aviation Administration  (FAA) on Tuesday  posted a proposed rule that would streamline federal commercial space ...

