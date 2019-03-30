Sat, 30 Mar 2019

International

Golan belongs to Syria, says Saudi Arabia

TUNIS, Tunisia - In a major speech during the ministerial session in advance of the Arab League Summit due to ...

Record rises in land and ocean temperatures worrying WMO

The increasing number of natural disasters and dangers linked to climate change, highlighted in a major UN  report  released on ...

Human Rights Commissioner investigating attack on Yemeni hospital

UN human rights staff in Yemen are investigating an apparent airstrike on a hospital in opposition-held territory which reportedly killed ...

Justice looms for teenager whose body was found at Wentworth Falls

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - There has been a flurry of arrests in the past 24 hours over the murder of ...

U.S. Representative in bid to impeach Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC - A Democrat in the House of Representatives has put forward a resolution calling for the impeachment of ...

Settlements-expansion and firing of rockets slammed by UN official

NEW YORK, New York - Against a backdrop of rising tensions in Israel and Palestine, the UN Special Coordinator for ...

Business

Friday a good day for Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian bourses took their cue from Wall Street on Friday, and closed out the week in positive ...

Manchester UNited look to Ole to continue on winning path

MANCHESTER, UK - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is happy and honoured to be a part of Manchester United, and ...

Weak economic data fails to deter buyers on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday despite data showing the economy slowing. The dollar rose across ...

Nikkei 225 drops, Australian All Ordinaries makes gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally mixed on Thursday although in Japan sellers were firmly in charge. The ...

Augmentation system on Boeing 737 Max jets to be updated

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing has updated the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) of its 737 Max planes.  The update, announced ...

Slimmed trade deficit fails to impress Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks recorded modest losses on Wednesday, despite an unexpected narrowing of the trade deficit. ...

Movie Review

Thelma