Wed, 03 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Social media giant closes fake pages promoting Israeli PM

SAN JOSE, California - Twitter on Tuesday confirmed it had “taken action” after the release of a report by an ...

FBI and U.S. states zeroing in on historical sex offences

WASHINGTON DC - The effort to address a backlog of sexual assault kits nationwide has led to tens of thousands ...

Tensions reignited at disputed Kashmir border

KARACHI, Pakistan - Tensions have flared along the disputed Kashmir border again following the death of three soldiers from the ...

UK House of Commons rejects latest Brexit options

LONDON UK - The British parliament is in chaos over the Brexit debacle which continued on Monday with the failure ...

United Nations to forge closer relationship with Arab League

TUNIS, Tunisia - Recognising the critical importance of the region, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, called for even stronger cooperation between ...

Many casualties in bus blaze in Peru capital, Lima

LIMA, Peru - A tragic bus fire has taken the lives of at least twenty people, and left 7 others ...

Business

Section
Saudi oil producer far more profitable than Apple

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Aramco is almost trebling Apple's core earnings, it was revealed on Monday. The world’s biggest ...

Digital radio expands in Tasmania, 3 new commercial stations in Hobart

HOBART, Tasmania, Australia - Commercial DAB+ digital radio is now on-air in the Tasmanian capital, Hobart. The tiniest of Australia's ...

U.S. stocks quiet, British pound unexpectedly jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Orders for non-defense capital goods not including aircraft, or core capital goods orders dropped 0.10%, ...

Small and medium-sized enterprises in UK concerned over Brexit

LONDON, UK - When it comes to how Brexit will affect business, much of the debate in the UK has ...

Ex-Barclays traders get lengthy prison terms

LONDON, UK - Two ex-Barclays traders convicted of manipulating a benchmark interest rate have been jailed for up to 5 ...

Extended gains for Asian bourses on Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose again on Tuesday, extending gains from Monday. The Chinese benchmark index, the Shanghai ...

Movie Review

My Little Pony: The Movie