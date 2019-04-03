Wed, 03 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
IAEA says Iran in compliance on nuclear, but North Korea a worry

In a world defined by “competition over cooperation, and the acquisition of arms, prioritized over the pursuit of diplomacy”, the ...

Social media giant closes fake pages promoting Israeli PM

SAN JOSE, California - Twitter on Tuesday confirmed it had “taken action” after the release of a report by an ...

FBI and U.S. states zeroing in on historical sex offences

WASHINGTON DC - The effort to address a backlog of sexual assault kits nationwide has led to tens of thousands ...

Tensions reignited at disputed Kashmir border

KARACHI, Pakistan - Tensions have flared along the disputed Kashmir border again following the death of three soldiers from the ...

UK House of Commons rejects latest Brexit options

LONDON UK - The British parliament is in chaos over the Brexit debacle which continued on Monday with the failure ...

United Nations to forge closer relationship with Arab League

TUNIS, Tunisia - Recognising the critical importance of the region, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, called for even stronger cooperation between ...

Business

Section
Saudi oil producer far more profitable than Apple

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Aramco is almost trebling Apple's core earnings, it was revealed on Monday. The world’s biggest ...

Digital radio expands in Tasmania, 3 new commercial stations in Hobart

HOBART, Tasmania, Australia - Commercial DAB+ digital radio is now on-air in the Tasmanian capital, Hobart. The tiniest of Australia's ...

U.S. stocks quiet, British pound unexpectedly jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Orders for non-defense capital goods not including aircraft, or core capital goods orders dropped 0.10%, ...

Small and medium-sized enterprises in UK concerned over Brexit

LONDON, UK - When it comes to how Brexit will affect business, much of the debate in the UK has ...

Ex-Barclays traders get lengthy prison terms

LONDON, UK - Two ex-Barclays traders convicted of manipulating a benchmark interest rate have been jailed for up to 5 ...

Extended gains for Asian bourses on Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose again on Tuesday, extending gains from Monday. The Chinese benchmark index, the Shanghai ...

Movie Review

My Little Pony: The Movie