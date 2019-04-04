Pyongyang, SANA- President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Yong Nam affirmed the DPRK people's support to the Syrian people in defending their country's sovereignty, appreciating victories achieved by Syria in the fight against terrorism.

Yong Nam was speaking during his meeting with a delegation from al-Baath Vanguards Organization headed by Izzat Arabi Katibi on Wednesday.

He said that any success which Syria achieves against terrorism is also a success for the DPRK , adding that Syria, under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad, will achieve the final victory over the imperialist powers and their tools, pointing out to the deep-rooted historic relations binding the two countries.

For his part, Arabi Katibi, Chairman of al-Baath Vanguards Organization ,affirmed the deep relations between the two friendly countries, vicing hope to bolster cooperation between al-Baath Vanguards Organization and Korean Children Union.

Shaza/Mazen