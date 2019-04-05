Fri, 05 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
International outcry over new capital punishment laws in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunie - New criminal laws in Brunei that impose the death penalty for same-sex relationships, adultery and ...

Stricken airline responds to preliminary report by crash investigators

ADIS ABABA, Ethiopia - Ethiopian Airlines has issued a statement following the preliminary report published by investigators on Flight E302 ...

Pilots cleared in preliminary report on Ethiopian plane crash

ADIS ABABA, Ethiopia - The pilots of the doomed Ethiopia Airlines Flight ET302 "repeatedly" followed procedures recommended by Boeing, but ...

Lack of basic water facilities putting 2 billion people at risk

INTERNATIONAL DESK - More than two billion people face grave health risks because basic water facilities are not available in ...

U.S. president takes swing at Germany over its contributions to NATO

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday turned on Germany. The president took aim at Germany's contributions to ...

IAEA says Iran in compliance on nuclear, but North Korea a worry

In a world defined by "competition over cooperation, and the acquisition of arms, prioritized over the pursuit of diplomacy", the ...

Business

Section
Brits left scratching heads since 2016 referendum

  LONDON, UK - Britons are typically a polite bunch. They’re fearful of giving offence and traditionally slow to take ...

Dow and S&P 500 jump, Nasdaq sags

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial shares made good ground on Thursday, particularly on the Dow. The U.S. dollar gained ...

Tokyo and Shanghai stocks forge ahead, elsewhere lacklustre

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday. Optimism in China and Japan was equally matched by pessimism ...

Massachusetts based 3D printing company to expand to Ireland

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts - Markforged, which manufactures industrial 3D printers, has announced the opening of its first official European headquarters in ...

Slowing global demand and trade tensions to impact developing Asia

HONG KONG, China - Growth remains strong across most of developing Asia but is set to moderate this year and ...

U.S. stocks make modest gains, dollar largely unchanged

NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic data failed to suppress U.S. markets on Wednesday, as the rally of recent ...

Movie Review

Doctor Strange