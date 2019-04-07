Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 6 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time) said that he is confident that a third USA-North Korea summit will be held to reach an agreement on Pyongyang's denuclearisation process.

This comes despite the breakdown of the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February this year. No joint statement was released following the second round of talks, as it is reported that the two countries could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

Pompeo outlined that despite this, the US and North Korea have kept diplomatic channels open.

"We didn't get as far as the world is demanding," Sputnik quoted Pompeo as saying at a CBS morning show. "The positions that the two sides had, the two leaders were able to make progress in that respect," he added.

"Chairman Kim has promised me, he's promised President Trump he will denuclearise, now it's the mission of my team to make sure that happens," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State, however, reiterated that the United States has clearly told North Korea that no sanction waivers would be given until complete denuclearisation is achieved.

President Trump has maintained that relations with North Korea continue to be good, going as far as cancelling new sanctions against the reclusive state, deeming them as unnecessary. (ANI)