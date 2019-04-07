Sun, 07 Apr 2019

Seven civilians killed, 18 wounded in Myanmar helicopter attacks

GENEVA, Switzerland - Intensifying clashes between the Myanmar military and armed separatists that reportedly involved a deadly helicopter bombing raid ...

Shootings at U.S. Naval base in Virginia being investigated by NCIS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - A U.S. sailor was shot and killed on a U.S. Navy airport base at Virginia Beach, ...

U.S. Navy looking to change culture to aid suicide prevention

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Navy is rethinking how it addresses suicides after two years of rising rates in the ...

U.S. official gets kickbacks for multi-million dollar contracts

WASHINGTON DC - A contracting officer with the U.S. State Department has been indicted on 17 counts of conspiracy, bribery, ...

Trump describes U.S. courts system as 'stupid' and 'crazy'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed the U.S. justice system, describing American courts as "stupid," and "crazy." ...

27-year old tourist suffers spinal injuries near Blackheath campsite

BLACKHEATH, Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia - A 27-year old German tourist has suffered catastrophic injuries after falling off a cliff ...

Indian GDP to exceed more than seven percent over next 2 years

NEW DELHI, India - Recent policy measures by the government to improve the investment climate and boost private consumption and ...

May-Corbyn discussions on EU withdrawal a risk for both leaders

LONDON, UK - The decision by the UK prime minister, Theresa May, to engage in talks with the Labour leader, ...

Jobs growth data leads U.S. indices modestly higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed out the week on a positive note, although the gains on Friday ...

ADB does the rounds at Southeast Asian Nations meeting

CHIANG RAI, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its continued support for sustainable infrastructure investment at the ...

Mixed markets across Asian region on Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday, however Chinese bourses continued their recent rally. The benchmark Shanghai ...

Brits left scratching heads since 2016 referendum

LONDON, UK - Britons are typically a polite bunch. They’re fearful of giving offence and traditionally slow to take it. ...

C.H.U.D. [Blu-Ray]