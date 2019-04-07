Sun, 07 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Iran threatens to list U.S. army as terrorist group if U.S. lists IRGC

TEHRAN, Iran - The Wall Street Journal is reporting the Trump administration is planning on Monday to designate Iran's equivalent ...

Seven civilians killed, 18 wounded in Myanmar helicopter attacks

GENEVA, Switzerland - Intensifying clashes between the Myanmar military and armed separatists that reportedly involved a deadly helicopter bombing raid ...

Shootings at U.S. Naval base in Virginia being investigated by NCIS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - A U.S. sailor was shot and killed on a U.S. Navy airport base at Virginia Beach, ...

U.S. Navy looking to change culture to aid suicide prevention

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Navy is rethinking how it addresses suicides after two years of rising rates in the ...

U.S. official gets kickbacks for multi-million dollar contracts

WASHINGTON DC - A contracting officer with the U.S. State Department has been indicted on 17 counts of conspiracy, bribery, ...

Trump describes U.S. courts system as 'stupid' and 'crazy'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed the U.S. justice system, describing American courts as "stupid," and "crazy." ...

Business

Section
Tanaiste opens expanded facility for tech company in Cork

CO. CORK, Ireland - The new EDPAC International expanded manufacturing plant in Carrigaline, Co. Cork was officially opened on Friday. ...

Swiss banks looking at rules to ensure liquidity during turbulance

ZURICH, Switzerland - Switzerland is proposing to clamp down on capital requirements for the country's major banks. A draft proposal ...

Ireland increases funding for GPs by 40%

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has reached an agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) on a major package ...

Indian GDP to exceed more than seven percent over next 2 years

NEW DELHI, India - Recent policy measures by the government to improve the investment climate and boost private consumption and ...

May-Corbyn discussions on EU withdrawal a risk for both leaders

LONDON, UK - The decision by the UK prime minister, Theresa May, to engage in talks with the Labour leader, ...

Jobs growth data leads U.S. indices modestly higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed out the week on a positive note, although the gains on Friday ...

Movie Review

C.H.U.D. [Blu-Ray]