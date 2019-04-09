Tue, 09 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
South and North Korea should advance co-prosperity, says SK minister

SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea on Monday vowed to extend economic cooperation with North Korea aiming to break the ...

Chaotic situation in Libya escalates

The military escalation and ongoing fighting in and around the Libyan capital, Tripoli, including an aerial attack earlier in the day by ...

There will be no Palestinian state, Netanyahu vows

JERUSALEM - In a desperate bit to hang on to the Israeli prime ministership, Benjamin Netanyahu has sunk the aspirations ...

Another top White House official gets the chop

WASHINGTON DC - THE U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is getting the chop. The move was announced by ...

UN remembers tragedy of Rwanda

April 7 marks the start of the 1994 genocide, which saw over 800,000 Tutsis, moderate Hutu and others who opposed ...

Iran threatens to list U.S. army as terrorist group if U.S. lists IRGC

TEHRAN, Iran - The Wall Street Journal is reporting the Trump administration is planning on Monday to designate Iran's equivalent ...

Business

Section
U.S. dollar loses traction, stocks mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little changed at the close on Monday, with the Dow slightly down, ...

Labour Party needed to resolve Brexit dilemma

LONDON, UK - Amid the political chaos surrounding the UK's exit from the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May ...

Limited movements in Asian stocks on Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, but moves in either direction were limited. The U.S. dollar ...

Production of Boeing 737 MAX planes to be cut by 20%

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing has admitted the two recent Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes were caused by a ...

Tanaiste opens expanded facility for tech company in Cork

CO. CORK, Ireland - The new EDPAC International expanded manufacturing plant in Carrigaline, Co. Cork was officially opened on Friday. ...

Swiss banks looking at rules to ensure liquidity during turbulance

ZURICH, Switzerland - Switzerland is proposing to clamp down on capital requirements for the country's major banks. A draft proposal ...

Movie Review

sex, lies, and videotape [Blu-Ray]